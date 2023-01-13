Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 13 January 2023 – A dramatic video has surfaced online showing the moment a man was reportedly caught pants down in Kirinyaga eating the forbidden fruit.

The randy man went to a married woman’s house when her husband was away.

Little did he know that they were being trailed.

The man of the house returned home unannounced and caught them red-handed exchanging bodily fluids.

In the video, the man is seen begging for mercy as two little boys said to be his mpango wa kando’s sons whip him mercilessly.

The poor man is heard begging for mercy and alleging that the woman lied to him she has no kids.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.