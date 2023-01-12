Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Former Agriculture Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was annihilated by President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Raila, who had the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, emerged second during the hotly contested election.

In an interview with K24 TV on Thursday morning, Kirwa, a former Cherangany Member of Parliament, said Raila Odinga was thrashed by Ruto because he carried the burden of incumbency.

“Raila played into President William Ruto’s trap of carrying the burden of incumbency where he was blamed for all the ills of Uhuru’s administration.

“Azimio also miscalculated when Uhuru was allowed to be in the coalition, which made it hard for Azimio to convince Kenyans of their ability to bring change,” Kirwa noted

During the interview, Kirwa also announced that he had dumped the Azimio coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST