Friday, 27 January 2023 – King Charles has sensationally sent his disgraced brother Prince Andrew packing, according to reports.

Prince Andrew, who was famously stripped of his royal and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been told to find a new place to live immediately, the Sun reports.

“The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” a source told the outlet.

Andrew, who has had bad press since his alleged friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light, has been told “there is no longer any place” for him at Buckingham Palace, the official royal residence.

A 10-year-long renovation, costing upward of $400 million, is reportedly due to take place at the palace, which includes Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor.

“First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters,” the insider told the Sun.

“Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace, where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.”

“He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’ Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man,” the source added.

If Andrew wishes to stay in London, King Charles has reportedly told him that his only other option is his other royal residence, St. James’.

Andrew also shares a 31-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The eviction serves as a fresh blow to Andrew, who was kicked out of his Buckingham Palace office last year.

“Any presence at the palace is officially over,” a source told the outlet in December. “The king has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Andrew, who was barred from using his HRH (His Royal Highness) moniker following his association with pedophile Epstein, also lost his patronages last year.