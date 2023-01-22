Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – President William Ruto defended his government’s move to tighten the country’s tax collection programme, including invading people’s privacy by monitoring their mobile money transactions in real-time to ensure they pay correct taxes without cheating.

Speaking during the ordination and installation of Reverend Henry Juma Odonya as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kitale at Kitale Showgrounds in Trans-Nzoia County, Ruto insisted that collecting taxes would enable his administration to fund the education programme and health care among others.

Besides, Ruto said the money collected by the government would be essential in financing the budget.

“Every Kenyan should pay their part of taxes so that the state can have the money to make sure every child of Kenya goes to school without burdening their parents,” the Head of State clarified.

“I have been looking for people to support my tax programme. You have all heard from the church that everybody should pay taxes. This will enable us to raise money to run this country,” he added.

The Head of State lauded the church for supporting his tax collection programme, noting religious leaders were helping him sensitise the nation on its significance.

Ruto’s plans to monitor mobile money transactions in the country continued to draw ire from the public, with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli vehemently opposed to the plan.

Atwoli asked the National Treasury to find an alternative way of raising money to support the government and revive the economy.

Defending his sentiments, Atwoli insisted that the decision would drive Kenyans away from the platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.