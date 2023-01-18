Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – There was drama after a group of Kikuyu women who do business in the Gikomba market stormed the nearby B-Smart Sacco offices and protested after being defrauded.

They painfully narrated how the management has been taking them in circles whenever they try to access their money.

The traders cannot access their hard-earned money or get loans despite saving for years.

One of the traders who has reportedly saved Ksh 1.3 million shed tears while speaking to the press as she painfully narrated how the Sacco has made her life a living hell.

Her business has stalled and to make matters worse, she cannot access her money.

The angry traders brought business to a standstill at the Sacco’s offices and threatened to beat up the manager.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.