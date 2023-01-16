Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 16 January 2023 – A Kikuyu man is in police custody after he was caught with stolen cows.
Police intercepted him along a busy road after getting a tip-off from the public.
When a search was conducted in the tinted car, the cops found two stolen cows stuffed inside.
See photos.
