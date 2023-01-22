Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Sunday, January 22, 2023 – An apartment was built with the kitchen and toilet in the same space.
A video of the self-contained apartment was shared on TikTok.
Surprisingly, someone is already living in the apartment.
See a video below from Nigeria.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>