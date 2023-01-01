Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 01 January 2023 – A Kikuyu lady based in the United States of America celebrated her divorce in style.

She took to her Tiktok account and shared a video of a Mercedes Benz she bought to celebrate the divorce and revealed that her husband was cheating on her with their househelp.

She invited her family members to pray for the posh Benz and told her Tiktok followers that they should never allow anyone to dim their light.

“A family that prays…… after he cheated on me with our nanny and left, I went and bought myself a brand new Mercedes Benz ❤️💪🏽💪🏽😂to celebrate his departure and my new beginnings. Never let anyone deem your light” she wrote and shared the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.