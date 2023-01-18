Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Kikuyu elders are over the moon after Murang’a men were ranked among the top with most sexual partners.

The elders, under the auspice of Kiama Kia Ma, supported a report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) yesterday which showed Murang’a leading with sexual partners for both women and men.

Speaking to the media, the elders termed the report as a true representation of facts and that history was repeating itself.

They noted that there was no problem for a man having more than one intimate partner as this would make them live longer.

“There is no problem with a man having many partners if he is financially stable to support them and also live with them peacefully without fighting.”

“This had been happening in the past and men used to live for many years because they would shift from one house to another,” they stated.

They further claimed that the number of domestic violence cases would go down since it has been influenced by men sticking to one partner.

“Today we are experiencing men being beaten by their wives because they have nowhere to run to. If he has another partner he could be running away for safety to her hence living for long,” they argued.

The elders expounded that in the past, a man would look for another partner after falling out of love with their first wife.

The elders encouraged men to embrace more Mipango ya Kando since it would put to an end single parenthood.

“Am asking people to embrace this to put an end to single parenthood. Today’s life has just made it uncomfortable having many wives but this will erase the current situations of boys being raised by their mothers and uncles,” they expounded.

KNBS revealed that 11 per cent of Kenyan women with multiple sexual partners are from Murang’a County while Migori led the nation with the highest number of men with multiple partners at 28.7 per cent with Murang’a coming in third.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.