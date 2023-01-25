Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Odhiambo Kidero, has revealed the reason why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is organizing protest rallies across the country.

Raila began his protest rallies at Kamukunji Grounds on Monday and Sunday he will hold another rally at Jacaranda Stadium in Embakasi East constituency.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Kidero, who was once an ally of Raila Odinga, said Baba is organizing protest rallies after realising that the entire Luo Nyanza is headed to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Baba discovered that the people who he thought were his had already left, his core supporters have already gone and are working with the government to build one Kenya,” Kidero said.

He added that Odinga is now trying to reinvent himself after sensing that he may soon go to political oblivion if he doesn’t cement support in his traditional strongholds.

