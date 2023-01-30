Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders and supporters to stop protest rallies because everyone knows that President William Ruto won last year’s presidential election in a free and fair manner.

On Sunday, Azimio held a major protest rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East Constituency where they demanded Ruto’s resignation claiming he is in office illegally.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Kidero said Raila Odinga and his men are on a wild goose chase because there is no way Ruto can resign from the government.

He urged Azimio to accept that Ruto won the election since he was declared by the Supreme Court as the winner of the hotly contested election.

“The elections were done, contested and went to the Supreme Court. 16 petitions were made and we got our president who is William Ruto.

“Now claiming that Ruto didn’t win is like chasing the wind,” Kidero stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST