Friday, 27 January 2023 – Parents of Fridah Kamuyu, the 22-year-old lady who drowned and died at Titanic Dam in Juja while having fun with a married man, took more than a week to identify her body, which was preserved at the City Mortuary.

According to Kiambu County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Richard Mwaura, Fridah rarely called home and so, her parents thought all was okay.

At the time of her death, she had no identification documents.

The CID boss said it was after they processed Kamuyu’s fingerprints that they established her identity and alerted her parents.

Fridah was working at an Mpesa shop in Thika Town where she met Titus Maina, the married man she had an affair with.

They had dated for only three months before they died in the dam tragedy.

“After graduating from college in November 2022, she got a job as an M-Pesa shop attendant in Thika Town. We understand that she met Gikonyo, a resident of Makongeni, in the course of her work. Their friendship transitioned to a romantic relationship. At the time of their deaths, they were three months into their relationship,” said Mwaura.

Kamuyu was the second born in a family of four children (three girls and one boy).

