Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Khloe Kardashian has written a moving tribute as she mourns Tristan Thompson’s mother.

Andrea Thomspon died earlier this month of a heart attack at her home in Toronto, Canada, and Khloe accompanied Tristan back to Canada to support him following her death.

Khloe, whose daughter is Andrea’s only granddaughter, shared photos of her and Andrea over the years as she remembered her with glowing words.

See Khloe’s tribute below.