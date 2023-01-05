Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Reality show star, Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a troll’s claim of using weight loss drugs.

The troll had called the reality star’s “skinny” figure “disturbing” in a comment on Tuesday, January 3. The social media user alleged that Khloe takes semaglutide, an antidiabetic medication sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy and used for chronic weight management, according to the FDA.

Reacting to the comment, Khloe said;

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train.

“Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

The interaction took place in the comments section of a post featuring photos from Kardashian’s controversial spread for Sorbet magazine.