Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded “not guilty” to additional sexual-assault charges filed against him in the United Kingdom.

The 63-year-old star of Oscar-winning film “American Beauty” and drama series “House of Cards” appeared at Southwark Crown Court in south London today, January 13, via video link.

This is coming after he was slammed with fresh charges involving one man in November, taking the total number of charges he faces in the UK to 12. U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement at the time;

“The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

At the time of the announcement, Spacey already had four U.K. charges of sexual assault against him for the alleged assaults of three men in 2005 and 2008. He pleaded not guilty to those four charges in July.

A trial date has been set for June 6, per the outlet, the same date Spacey will appear in court for multiple charges of sexual assault in London that he pled “not guilty” to last July.

The actor previously appeared in court via Zoom last month to address the charges.

Spacey first faced a list of sexual assault accusations beginning in 2017. The first came from Anthony Rapp, now 51, who accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old.

After Rapp’s claim, Spacey apologized for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” as well as came out as gay.

In October, a New York City jury cited insufficient evidence when it found the Oscar winner not liable for battery in connection to Rapp’s claims.