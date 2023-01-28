Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 28 January 2023 – Social media has erupted after a young man identified as Kevin Mboya was dumped by his girlfriend despite travelling all the way from Nairobi to Kwale to surprise her with flowers on her birthday.

He decided not to text or call his girlfriend for the last 24 hours so that she can think he had forgotten about her birthday and then pull the surprise at her workplace.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin shared photos of the flowers he was surprising his girlfriend with and wrote, ‘’I have travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kwale to come and surprise my girlfriend on her birthday.

“I haven’t texted or called her in the last 24hrs, maybe she thinks I forgot it’s her birthday. I am waiting for her just outside her office to surprise her. I hope it goes well.

His tweet went viral after Netizens flocked to his timeline wanting to know whether he successfully delivered the flowers.

It later emerged that his girlfriend dumped him on WhatsApp and told him she has gotten a better man.

Check out the leaked WhatsApp conversation between Kevin and his girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.