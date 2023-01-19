Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has summoned UDA members of the Kericho County Assembly following a fight over leadership positions.

The second in command will meet the MCAs today at his Harambee Annex office in Nairobi.

“Please note that the UDA Kericho MCAs’ meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 19 at 8:00 am. The meeting will be chaired by the Deputy President, H.E Rigathi Gachagua at his Harambee Annex office” a statement from the UDA party reads.

The summon comes days after President Ruto read a riot act to the MCAs for fighting for positions instead of working for the people of Kericho.

“MCAs for Kericho stop the nonsense. You are wasting the Assembly’s time fighting for positions instead of doing the job that Kenyans elected you to do.

“Shame on you. I want all your leaders to come together and solve the woes in that assembly,” President Ruto said on Sunday, January 15.

The Kericho MCAs were caught on camera fighting in a video that has since gone viral on social media. Some of the MCAs were seen attacking each other while others tried to stop them.

