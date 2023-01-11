Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have requested President William Ruto to appoint renowned Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna and former Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko to senior positions in his government.

Miguna and Sonko have been in the political cold despite campaigning for Ruto and his hustler movement for over four years.

Miguna, in particular, was in exile for five years in Canada but religiously campaigned for Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Sonko, on the other hand, had done much philanthropic assistance to Kenyans and the hustlers feel that he deserves a seat in the hustler’s government.

KOT proposed Miguna Miguna be appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States or the United Kingdom.

Regarding Sonko, KOT proposed he be appointed Kenya Ambassador to Saudi Arabia since he has helped many domestic Kenyan workers working in Riyadh.

“We want Sonko to be named Saudi Arabia ambassador and Miguna to be sent to London or Washington,” a Kenyan identified as Nixon Mwangi wrote.

“Please we beg Ruto to appoint Sonko and Miguna as ambassadors. The two have fought hard for a hustler government, “Lazarus Ambani wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST