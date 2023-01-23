Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – An aggrieved Kenyan lady is nursing heartbreak after finding out that her boyfriend is gay.

She stumbled upon photos of his boyfriend and his male lover and further revealed that he does hookups for money.

Lately, there has an increase in the number of gays and lesbians in the country, something that led Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas Rigathi, to raise the alarm.

Check out the expose.

The lady and her boyfriend during better times.

His male lover.

