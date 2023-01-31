Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Seasoned media personality Ken Mijungu has narrated how they lived in fear when he was working at NTV after the station aired something that rattled former President Uhuru Kenyatta and senior Government officials in his inner circle.

Taking to Twitter, Mijungu revealed how they slept under tables running away from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for broadcasting something that they did not want.

“It’s been 5 years since we slept under the table at Nation Fm KE running away from President Uhuru’s government after NTV adamantly broadcasted what they did not want. A safe house here and there, we later landed in court,” said Mijungu

Mijungu, who now works for KTN, has been an admirer of President William Ruto’s tenure as he once noted that the current Head of State has opened the State House’s doors to the people.

“I was barely there for the Late Kibaki’s State House, but I spent a considerable time at former President Kenyatta’s State House and I have to admit President Ruto has truly opened the doors of the people’s house,” said Ken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.