Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Leicester city buoyed by a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho avoided a shock elimination from the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Walsall on Saturday, January 28.

Iheanacho has scored more goals in the competition than any other player since making his debut in 2016.

Iheanacho’s 17th goal in 23 FA Cup appearances had some fortune as his strike from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection for the only goal 23 minutes from time.

Leeds and Leicester join Manchester City as the first three sides to book their place in the last 16 of the cup.

🇳🇬 @67Kelechi ❤️'s the FA Cup 🇳🇬



The @LCFC man makes it 17 goals in just 23 #EmiratesFACup appearances 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rMSPNNncP5 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2023