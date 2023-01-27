Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Keke Palmer is about to be a boy mum.

The actress, who announced her pregnancy last year, disclosed the child’s gender last night, Jan. 25.

She was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and the actress, 29, revealed she is expecting a boy.

Palmer then hinted that she will give birth in March and noted that the child will be either a Pisces or an Aries.

Fans have gone on Twitter to react to the news.

This is Keke’s first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Watch the video below.