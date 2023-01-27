Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 27 January 2023 – Keke Palmer is about to be a boy mum.
The actress, who announced her pregnancy last year, disclosed the child’s gender last night, Jan. 25.
She was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and the actress, 29, revealed she is expecting a boy.
Palmer then hinted that she will give birth in March and noted that the child will be either a Pisces or an Aries.
Fans have gone on Twitter to react to the news.
This is Keke’s first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
Watch the video below.
