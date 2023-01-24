Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 – Actress Kawira’s ex-husband, Pastor Ephantus Safari, seems to have moved on after their publicized divorce.

Ephantus took to his TikTok account and posted a video goofing around with a gorgeous light-skinned lady believed to be his new lover.

They showered each other with love emojis in the comment section, an indication that they are in love.

Kawira opened up about her failed marriage last year during an explosive interview.

She accused her ex-husband of being violent and cheating on her with multiple women.

She alleged that she endured years of irreconcilable differences, vowing never to get married again.

The two got married in 2014.

Below is a video and photos of her ex-husband’s alleged new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.