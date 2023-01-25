Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – When controversial city politician Karen Nyamu was engaged in a physical confrontation with Samidoh’s wife at a Dubai club, word got out that she was carrying the singer’s third pregnancy.

The secret was spilled to the public by one of Karen Nyamu’s close friends.

Looking at the latest photo that she posted on social media, it might be true that she is expecting another baby with Samidoh.

A bulging baby bump could be spotted in the photo.

Check this out.

