Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Former Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, was among former senior servants who visited the home of the late former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, who died last week.

Kibicho had accompanied former President Uhuru Kenyatta to offer condolences to Magoha’s family.

Addressing journalists outside Magoha’s Lavington home, Kibicho revealed that the late George Magoha almost resigned from the government.

According to Kibicho, this was during the debate on the leadership of the University of Nairobi after the council appointed the current vice-chancellor Professor Kiama Gitahi.

Kibicho said, though George Magoha was opposed to the leadership of Prof. Kiama, a decision was made in which the deceased felt like he had been thrown under the bus.

“He (Prof. George Magoha) once wanted to resign; a decision was made but was later reversed and he felt like he had been thrown under the bus. I had to call Prof. Kiama went to the office and we had a little conversation and settled the matter,” Kibicho said.

