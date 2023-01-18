Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – A group of attorneys representing Kanye West are planning to inform the rapper through large newspaper ads that they are no longer providing him legal services.

Lawyers for the firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP said in docs reviewed by TMZ that West, 45, has shut off the phone number they had to contact him with, leading to ‘a breakdown in communication’ with the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

The attorneys said that their firm has sought to notify West via ‘alternative means’ of telling West that they were no longer representing him, along with publishing a court order issued by a judge permitting the severance of the professional relationship.

The attorneys said that the planned ads are a last-ditch idea, as they have been trying to contact West about the issue, but he has been unresponsive.

The idea behind publishing the statement in a newspaper is that it would ‘likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication,’ the lawyers said.

The news comes as West has been romantically linked to Bianca Censori, an architectural designer, and the pair ‘had some sort of wedding ceremony’ recently, the outlet reported, noting that the couple had not appeared to obtain a marriage certificate that would make the marriage legal.

West has been keeping a relatively low profile since his last appearance on Alex Jones’ show Infowars in which he lavished praise on Nazis and Adolf Hitler.