Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Kayne West is reportedly flying to Australia to meet the family of his new wife, Aussie Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori.

The American rapper, ‘is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family’ according to a new report in The Herald Sun on Sunday.

The pair, ‘will spend time in Ivanhoe, east of the CBD, where Censori grew up’ the paper claims.

The singer, 45, is said to have held a private ceremony at a Utah resort with the Australian designer, 27, earlier this month, and the pair have been spotted wearing wedding rings.

Despite the wedding ceremony, the union may not be legal because the pair do not appear to have filed a marriage certificate, according to Mail Online.