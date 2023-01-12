Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – American rapper, Kanye West, 45, has been spotted out with a mystery woman, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks.

The father of four and the blonde woman were pictured chatting while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on January 9. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s been seen with this woman. The two were photographed holding hands when they walked into the Waldorf the day before their lunch date, on January 8, according to TMZ. The publication claimed that Kanye may have moved out of his home and is now temporarily living at the Waldorf.

Kanye has been staying on the low for sometime. Before his recent appearance, he was last seen on December 5, when he attended his son Saint West‘s 7th birthday party at his ex Kim Kardashian‘s house.

Kanye reportedly spent “several hours” at his ex-wife’s home for the party, which took place nearly a week after their divorce was finalized. Kanye completely disappeared after the party and wasn’t seen at all through Christmas and New Years.