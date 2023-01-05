Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A rogue motorist is wanted by the police after he fuelled at Total Airport View petrol station in Imara Daima and disappeared without paying on 1/1/2023.

The fuel was worth Ksh 12, 122.

The money will have to be deducted from the fuel attendant’s meagre salary.

Luckily, his car was captured on CCTV and it is just a matter of time before he is nabbed.

He was exposed on Sikika Road Safety.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.