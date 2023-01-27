Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Bubbly radio personality Kamene Goro has broken silence after word got out that she had been fired from Kiss FM over gross misconduct.

It was alleged she was sacked after a disciplinary committee was formed to investigate her for missing work and going to the office drunk at times.

However, she rubbished claims that she was fired.

Kamene said she did not want to renew her contract with Radio Africa Group.

“The company did not fire me. My contract with them was up until the end of this month, January and there was no need for me to renew because I also told you I wanted more for my life,” she said.

She further clarified that she has no bad blood with the company whatsoever as online reports suggest.

“Sikufutwa kazi and I have no bad blood with anyone. I have seen those stories but it is okay to talk but at least talk from a point of information,” she said

Kamene promised to unveil her new plans next week.

At the moment, she wants to rest before embarking on a new journey.

Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in June 2019 with content creator Andrew Kibe who left the station in June 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.