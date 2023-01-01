Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 1, 2023 – A section of Kamba community leaders has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire from politics and hand over the opposition mantle to Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a statement on Saturday, the leaders led by Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua, said the Azimio One Kenya Alliance should begin its 2027 strategy as early as now by picking Kalonzo as the presidential flag bearer who will face President Ruto in the next election.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” Wambua stated.

The senator also asked Raila Odinga to deliver his stronghold regions to Kalonzo.

“I am happy to see the activity by the party leader, but he cannot drop the ball, he should hand it over, not drop it.

“I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January,” Wambua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.