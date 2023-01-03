Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Kitui County Senator, Enoch Wambua, has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027 so that he can start campaigning early.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Wambua, who is a close ally of Kalonzo, said his boss wants Raila Odinga’s blessing so that he can start campaigning early like President William Ruto who started campaigning for the presidency immediately after the 2017 Presidential election.

“We have stood three times now with Mr. Odinga and it is time now for him to also stand with us so that the opposition remains united,” Wambua said.

Wambua further said the only presidential candidate who will be able to defeat Ruto in 2027 is Kalonzo Musyoka and not Raila Odinga.

“Kalonzo is the only strong presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027,” the senator stated.

