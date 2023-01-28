Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sought to clarify his stand on Azimio La Umoja boss Raila Odinga’s call for a series of rallies in Nairobi.

This is after rumours went around that he had dumped Raila and rejected his anti-William Ruto protests after he declared that he does not recognize him as president.

Responding to a fake media alert, Kalonzo affirmed that he was fully behind Raila.

The former Vice President asked Kenyans to stay calm and avoid being distracted by fake news propagators.

Through his communications director, Paloma Gatabaki, Kalonzo also warned Kenyans against consuming fake news on social media platforms.

“Our attention has been drawn to a poster with the NTV logo attributing comments to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.”

“This is the definition of fake news! Kenyans will know when Stephen Kaolozo Musyoka speaks,” Gatabaki clarified on Twitter.

Kalozo was among the politicians who welcomed Raila back from his South African tour on Monday.

The Azimio La Umoja leaders later proceeded to Kamukunji Grounds in Kibera, where they conducted their protest rally and started a revolution against Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.