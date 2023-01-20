Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition has maintained that their candidate, Raila Odinga, won the 2022 presidential election by a big margin.

This is after an expose by an IEBC whistleblower who revealed that Raila won the election fair and square but his victory was stolen in favor of President William Ruto by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his accomplices.

Addressing journalists at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre in Nairobi yesterday, the Azimio principals said they did not have the “valid” results when they filed their petition at the Supreme Court challenging Ruto’s victory.

According to Azimio, Raila got 8.1 million votes while Ruto got 5.9 million votes in the recent election.

However, the official results by Chebukati indicated Ruto won with 7.18 million votes (50.49%) against Odinga’s 6.94 million votes (48.85%).

“The data that we shared with Kenyans in regard to election outcome was not available to us when we filed the presidential petition in August last year,” Musyoka said.

The evidence the Azimio team produced in court was termed “hot air” by the Supreme Court for failing to meet the threshold needed to overturn the presidential election outcome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.