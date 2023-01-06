Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President William Ruto to change the name of the Hustler Fund if he wants more people to take up the loans.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo noted that not all Kenyans were in the Hustler movement and hence Ruto should have changed the name.

At the same time, the Wiper Leader said the Hustler Fund lacked a legal framework arguing that everything the government was doing was a continuation of campaigns for 2027.

“First of all, for a thing which is national, I think if I was President Ruto and I have no business advising him, he would have changed that title not a hustler fund because it’s for Kenyans, and there were Kenyans who were not in a hustler movement. Kenyans would be forgiven for saying this is a continuation of campaign for 2027.”

“Everything the UDA government is doing is aiming at 2027 including the establishment of the office of the first daughter,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo’s sentiments come days after President Ruto defended the legality of the Sh50 billion Hustler Fund following widespread criticism that it is operating illegally.

“We made regulations, did public participation and eventually it was passed by Parliament. Nothing in the Hustler Fund is against the law,” Ruto said.

