Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A Kabarak University don has advised former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on what he must do instead of hanging on to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga like a tick to a cow.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Thursday, Michael Ndonye, who also doubles as a political analyst, said Kalonzo will continue missing out on the government until he detaches himself from Raila and looks for other ways he can be on the winning side.

The analyst advised Kalonzo to abandon Raila immediately and join President William Ruto so that he can start negotiating on how to be Ruto’s deputy in 2027.

“He must start either negotiating to deputize Dr. Ruto in 2027 or plan to oppose him. If he misses his political calculations, he will go back to the political hades to meet the chief god Zeus who will ensure he becomes a lesson to the current generation of politicians, who have forgotten their history,” Ndonye said.

The political analyst further reminded Kalonzo that Raila Odinga is not about to retire from politics and the more Kalonzo waits the more his chances of becoming President will run out.

“Don’t wait for Raila Odinga to retire because the old man cannot endorse anybody other than him,” Ndonye said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.