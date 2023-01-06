Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka now wants the country to go back to the manual system of voting.

Speaking on Thursday, Kalonzo said he wants his vote and those of his grandchildren to stand for something.

“Going forward I want to go to the old school. I want my vote and that of my children and grandchildren to stand for something. Where they can vote, go home and expect the right outcome to be announced,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader further called on the legislative arm of government to relook at the issue of manual voting, saying that even with the digital voting system, results take almost the same number of days to be finalised.

“There was a lot of disagreement about this matter of electronic voting. We need to revisit this. The National Assembly and Senate need to revisit this. Let’s go back to manual voting because it took almost the same time to get presidential results,” he stated.

Kalonzo is among leaders who are planning to challenge President William Ruto during the 2027 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST