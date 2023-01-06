Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said President William Ruto should change the name of the Hustler Fund.

In an interview with NTV on Thursday, Kalonzo said the name should not have the word “Hustler” because it is a nationally themed programme.

“If I was the President, I wouldn’t want to use Hustler because it is a national theme. Where is the legal framework of what you are calling the Hustler Fund?” Kalonzo asked.

He wondered how Ruto expected the opposition in the National Assembly to support the fund with “the word Hustler”.

“I would rather, if it comes to that, change the title. It’s the same thing. If there are accolades to be made, they’ll come to you anyway,” he stated.

The Hustler Fund was launched on November 30, 2022, and is specifically designed to support small-scale traders in the country.

The Fund comprises four products: personal, micro business, SME and start-up loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST