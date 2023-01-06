Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has celebrated Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Irene Masit for standing firm despite threats and blackmail from President William Ruto and his government.

According to Kalonzo, Masit should be rewarded for standing for the truth at the tribunal level as she responds to questions pertaining to the August 9 General Elections.

“Tumeskia kwamba wengine walitishwa ili wajiuzulu, wengine wakapewa sindikisho fulani, akabaki tu mama mmoja Masit na mimi nampa heko mama Masit. Kama Kuna shujaa ambaye anastahili kupatiwa ushujaa na decorations zote ambazo zinaweza kupatikana kwa nchi ni mama huyo ambaye amesema mimi wacha jamani roho yangu iwe wazi,” Kalonzo said.

At the same time, Kalonzo blasted Ruto for setting up the tribunal to investigate the infamous Cherera 4, saying the electoral agency was an independent body and so should be left to operate autonomously.

“Ingawaje Mimi mwenyewe sikubaliani na hiyo mambo ya mandate ya tribunal hii. Haifai,” he claimed.

Kalonzo sided with the Cherera 4 claiming that the truth on what transpired at the national tallying centre must come out.

Despite her three other dissenting colleagues at the electoral agency including vice chair Juliana Cherera throwing in the towel, Masit has stood her ground and vowed to spill the beans on what transpired during the August 9th General Election.

Cherera 4 disputed the election results by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declaring Ruto as the winner.

