Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is reportedly ready to occupy the office of the Opposition Leader in the country.

President William Ruto has proposed the formation of the Opposition Leader’s office that will be funded by Kenyan taxpayers.

According to impeccable sources, the former vice president wants to take up the position of official opposition because former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not keen on taking it up.

“Expect a bombshell from Kalonzo. He wants to take up the position of official opposition leader,” said one source who requested anonymity.

Yesterday, Makueni County Senator Daniel Maanzo said Kalonzo will issue a major statement concerning the current political situation in the country soon.

Maanzo also challenged Raila to come clean on whether he will be on the ballot in 2027, saying Kalonzo was keen on having a structured opposition.

