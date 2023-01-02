Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 2, 2023 – A section of Wiper Democratic Movement leaders has kicked a political storm in Azimio One Kenya Alliance by telling former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire from politics and endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The politicians, led by Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo, said Kalonzo has supported Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid three times, and it is now time for Raila to endorse the Wiper boss as the Presidential flag bearer in 2027.

“We have stood there times now with Mr. Odinga and it is time now for him to also stand with us so that opposition remains united,” Maanzo stated.

But speaking in Oyugis, Homabay County a week ago, Raila dismissed critics calling for his retirement, saying he still has enough gas on his tank to challenge President William Ruto during the 2027 Presidential election.

Raila will be 84 years in 2027 if he decides to vie for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST