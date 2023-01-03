Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Renowned political analyst and communications expert, Barrack Muluka, has advised former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on how to remain politically relevant ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

Kalonzo’s allies, led by Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua and his Makueni Counterpart, Dan Maanzo, have kicked out a political storm by demanding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endorse the former VP presidential bid in 2022.

Commenting about the storm, Muluka said Raila Odinga will not endorse Kalonzo and advised him to join President William Ruto if he wants to remain politically relevant.

“Raila Odinga will not allow Kalonzo Musyoka to take over from him as an Azimio leader and even if he does that those who hang on his coattail will not accept that.

“The only option for Kalonzo is to join president Ruto or remain politically irrelevant,” Muluka stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST