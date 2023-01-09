Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 09 January 2023 – A polygamist Kalenjin man is the talk of social media after he hosted a ceremony to introduce his second wife.

The polished man, who was clad in a well-cut suit, paraded his two wives in front of guests and highlighted what he expects of them as they settle into the polygamous marriage.

The two women listened quietly to their husband as he made his speech.

He indicated that he wants the women to show love towards each other as well as love him.

In return, he promised to remain the same man they fell in love with, adding that he will never shame them before their children, parents, or friends.

He also requested the wives to always take care of his younger brothers because they were left in his custody.

He went ahead to heap praises on the two women for accepting to share a man without turning violent against each other.

The video has sparked reactions, with some of the Netizens noting that the first wife appeared gloomy during the event.

Watch the viral video and reactions from Netizens.

