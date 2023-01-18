Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has reacted to claims by President William Ruto that the ‘deep state’ was planning to abduct and kill outgoing IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, during the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto, who spoke at State House on Tuesday, said criminals contracted by the previous regime were planning to abduct, torture, and kill Chebukati to compromise the election.

But reacting to Ruto’s statement, Kabando, in a social media post on Wednesday, urged Ruto to extend similar efforts and unmask those who killed former IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando in 2017.

“President Ruto’s resolve that crooks who plotted to kidnap and kill IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati be punished deserves support.

“Ahead, kidnappers and murderers of IEBC’s Chris Msando should be nailed,” Kabando stated.

The former lawmaker also questioned why Chebukati has never demanded justice for Msando, who was murdered days before the 2017 General Election.

“Why has Chebukati never demanded justice for Msando? Let’s end impunity,” Kabando stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.