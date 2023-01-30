Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to stop fooling Kenyans that they won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Azimio has been claiming that it has a dossier by an IEBC whistle-blower that showed Raila won the election with 8.1 million votes and President William Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

The dossier claims that Raila beat Ruto in Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Uasin Gishu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

But in a statement on Monday, Kabando, who vied for the Nyeri senate seat in the August 9 polls, said such a suggestion by the so-called IEBC whistleblower is a lie.

He said he particularly lost his Nyeri senate bid because of his association with Azimio.

“Our biggest curse is greed that breeds corruption, plus politics of chicanery. 2022, I vigorously campaigned and voted for Raila Odinga,” he tweeted.

“I also vied for Senator @narckenya but lost largely for being in Azimio. For IEBC “whistleblower” to claim Baba defeated Ruto in Nyeri is a lie.”

The ex-MP said while he will remain steadfast in his support for Azimio, he will not entertain politics of ‘deception’.

“I’ll steadfastly support my party leader @MarthaKarua and opposition leader @RailaOdinga in zealous oversight of Ruto’s regime. But I vehemently reject the politics of deception,” he said.

