Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has asked President William Ruto to have a reconciliation talk with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga so that the country can move forward.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kabando said Kenya cannot grow when the Luo community is always marginalised.

He insisted that inclusivity is a constitutional mandate and that he backs any efforts between the President and the Opposition leader to hold talks.

“Kenya can’t yield when the gallant community Luo Nation is always marginalised despite a nationalistic intellectual input to our collective benefit.

“Inclusivity, Face of Nation, is a constitutional obligation. I support the Ruto-Raila liaison, but it should benefit Luos and the country,” Kabando said.

He added that his intuition tells him there will be cooperation between the two leaders.

The former MP claimed that the two leaders could be in talks and it is good for the country.

“Intuition, Instinct, Prediction: merger, cooperation, cohabitation unveiling. LOYAL OPPOSITION unfolding.

“Rt Hon Raila Odinga & President William Ruto are ‘talking.’ It is good for the country! Hopefully, it doesn’t spur impunity …”mwosho moja” deodorisation akin to handshake,” Kabando says

The Kenyan DAILY POST.