Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Stephen Letoo’s second wife, Sasha Mett, has a body to die for.

She loves flaunting her banging body on her Instagram account.

The light-skinned Maasai damsel seems to be a fitness enthusiast, judging from her athletic body.

Check out the juicy photos.

