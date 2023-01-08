Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A journalist based in Syria has explained why he still has to be doing the dishes in his house, despite having three wives.

Posting a photo of him in the Kitchen, the man wrote;

”Some people think 3 wives is all about sex & being the boss. Being the leader of a large family means that I’m in service to them. Just as Prophet Muhammad was in service to his family. If my 3 Queens can take care of the kids every day then I can wash some dishes sometimes too.”