Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Football coach, Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Chelsea over their spending – following the £88million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Roma manager Mourinho, who had two spells in charge of the Blues – saw his side beat Fiorentina 2-0 thanks to a Paulo Dybala double on Sunday January 15.

The Portuguese boss has now hit out at the Premier League side’s spending while stating that he has to ‘find a solution’ with his current players rather than simply buy a new one.

When asked about using defender Marash Kumbulla as cover for Roger Ibanez, he said: ‘In order to get that quality, we must get the young players to grow. (Midfielder Benjamin) Tahirovic has this quality.

‘We need a defender who can pass the ball better out of defence and Kumbulla is probably the one who does it best, but we need Ibanez because of his pace and determination. We need to find a solution, we can’t just buy Mudryk for £90m!

‘I am not expecting anyone to arrive. The director [Tiago Pinto] was very honest and direct, he said things that a coach usually doesn’t like to hear. Coaches always want to hear we have lots of money, can buy option a, b, c, d, build an incredible team.

‘That is the dream. I worked at clubs with those sorts of practically limitless funds. There are more and more clubs nowadays who fit that profile, but it’s not our profile. We work, we give our all, we work with the characteristics we’ve got.’

Chelsea have now spent around £400million on new players under Todd Boehly’s new regime, with Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella arriving in the summer.

In the January window, the club have also signed Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile for £35m and are paying circa £15m to have Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season.