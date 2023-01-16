Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023- Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is reportedly at loggerheads with incumbent Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif.

So strained is their friendship that Joho has deleted Shariff’s photos from his Instagram account.

This indicates a potential end to their close friendship, also known as bromance.

Some of the photos that Joho has deleted from his Instagram account include those taken as early as November 2019.

Joho worked closely with Governor Sharrif in the August 2022 elections and helped him to campaign tirelessly for the seat.

Immediately after he won the elections, Governor Sharrif made it clear that he had started without the influence of anyone as he maintained that he will deliver on his pledges to residents.

He even made it clear that not even Joho would influence him to make particular decisions while he is in power.

“I have told Joho that the new government will be of Abdulswamad Nassir. We will continue to implement good projects that have already been initiated and rectify the mistakes of his government,” Nassir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.